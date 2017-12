BRIEF-Bombardier Wins Rolling Stock And Maintenance Contracts For c2c Franchise In The UK

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER WINS ROLLING STOCK AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR C2C FRANCHISE IN THE UK

* BOMBARDIER - ‍MAINTENANCE CONTRACT WILL RUN FROM INTRODUCTION OF TRAINS UNTIL NOVEMBER 2029​

* BOMBARDIER - OVERALL VALUE OF ROLLING STOCK AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS ARE VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER - ‍BOMBARDIER WILL DELIVER AND 60 ELECTRIC CARRIAGES BY SEPTEMBER 2021, MADE UP OF 100MPH 10 X 6-CAR TRAINS​

* BOMBARDIER - SIGNED CONTRACT WITH PORTERBROOK AND C2C TO SUPPLY 60 NEW BOMBARDIER AVENTRA VEHICLES FOR USE ON UNITED KINGDOM‘S C2C RAIL FRANCHISE​

* BOMBARDIER - ‍ CONTRACT TO SUPPLY BOMBARDIER AVENTRA VEHICLES TOGETHER WITH AN EIGHT-YEAR MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT​