Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bomin Electronics Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SHENZHEN-BASED ELECTRONICS MAKER FOR 1.25 BILLION YUAN ($189.39 million) VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 575 MILLION YUAN IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND THE ACQUISITION, PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2njkcC7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6001 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)