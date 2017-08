July 7 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* BONAVA ACQUIRES LAND FOR 550 HOMES IN GOTHENBURG

* HAS CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF THREE PROPERTIES FOR A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 477 MILLION

* PROPERTIES WERE ACQUIRED FROM PLATZER FASTIGHETER