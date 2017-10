Sept 14 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL)

* BONAVA AB - BONAVA SELLS 61 RENTAL APARTMENTS IN HAMBURG-BERGEDORF, GERMANY

* ‍IS SELLING A RENTAL PROJECT IN HAMBURG-BERGEDORF, GERMANY, TO INVESTOR WERTGRUND IMMOBILIEN AG FOR ABOUT SEK 136 MILLION​

* ‍PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE HANDED OVER TO CUSTOMER AND RECOGNISED IN PROFIT IN Q4 OF 2018.​ Source text: bit.ly/2x3PW0J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)