March 1 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS:

* REG-BONDUELLE - FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017-2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS: STRONG GROWTH IN THE ACTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY, A NEW ACQUISITION IN NORTH AMERICA

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 66 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.42 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR ITS TURNOVER OF C. 25 % AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)