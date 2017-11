Nov 6 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS:

* ‍TURNOVER Q1 2017-2018, AT 690.6 MILLION OF EURO, A GROWTH OF + 43.9% BASED ON REPORTED FIGURES AND + 2.5% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS​

* ‍CONFIRMS EXPECTED GROWTH OF + 25% BOTH IN TERMS OF TURNOVER AND CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES