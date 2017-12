BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics And Cellthera Pharm Announce Intention To Collaborate

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics:

* BONE THERAPEUTICS SA AND CELLTHERA PHARM LLC ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO COLLABORATE

* PHARMSTANDARD INTERNATIONAL S.A INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN FUTURE CO‘S FUNDRAISING, IF AND WHEN SUCH FUNDRAISING OCCURS

* AND CELLTHERA LLC TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITY OF POTENTIAL LICENSING OF CO‘S CELL THERAPY PLATFORMS, PREOB AND ALLOB

* PREOB IN NON-TRAUMATIC OSTEONECROSIS OF THE HIP

* ALLOB FOR USE IN DELAYED UNION FRACTURES

* POTENTIAL LICENSING OF CO‘S TWO PLATFORMS TO CELLTHERA PHARM LLC FOR RUSSIAN FEDERATION AND CIS COUNTRIES

* PROJECT BETWEEN COMPANIES REMAINS SUBJECT TO FURTHER DISCUSSIONS AND DUE DILIGENCE

* AT THIS STAGE, IT CANNOT BE GUARANTEED PROPOSED COLLABORATION WILL OCCUR