BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Announces Private Placement Of Convertible Bonds

March 7 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* ‍BOOK BUILDING PROCESS COMMENCED YESTERDAY, 6 MARCH 2018, AFTER MARKET CLOSE​

* ‍RESULTS OF OFFERING WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER CLOSING OF BOOK BUILDING​

* ‍TRADING SHARES ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS AND EURONEXT PARIS WILL BE SUSPENDED DURING BOOK BUILDING PERIOD​

‍TRADING IN STOCK IS EXPECTED TO RESUME FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF RESULTS OF OFFERING​