BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Raises 19.45 Million Euros Of Commitments In Convertible Bond Placement

March 7 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY RAISES EUR 19.45 MILLION OF COMMITMENTS IN CONVERTIBLE BOND PLACEMENT

* AS A RESULT OF THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO MEET ITS PRESENT REQUIREMENTS AND COVER ITS WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS FOR A PERIOD UNTIL THE END OF Q3 2019‍​

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE IN REGISTERED FORM, DENOMINATED EUR 2,500 EACH

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL NOT BEAR ANY COUPON AND HAVE A MATURITY DATE OF TWELVE MONTHS AFTER ISSUANCE

* EACH CONVERTIBLE BOND IS ACCOMPANIED BY 19 BOND WARRANTS IN REGISTERED FORM WITH A WARRANT TERM OF 19 MONTHS Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)