BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Announces Sale Of Two Percent Gross Overriding Royalty Interest In Pembina Cardium Pool For $52 Million

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF A TWO PERCENT GROSS OVERRIDING ROYALTY INTEREST IN THE PEMBINA CARDIUM POOL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $52 MILLION AND ITS 2018 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL BUDGET

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - DEAL TRANSACTION IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BONTERRA

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - HAS SET COMPANY‘S 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BUDGET AT APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE ANNUAL PRODUCTION BY APPROXIMATELY TWO TO FOUR PERCENT OVER 2017

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET ASSUMES ANNUAL PRODUCTION VOLUMES EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 13,200 AND 13,500 BOE PER DAY

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - AFTER IMPACT OF SALE AGREEMENT, BONTERRA'S 2018 FORECASTED FUNDS FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION