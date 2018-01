Jan 11 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc:

* Q3 ‍GROUP NON TOBACCO SALES ROSE BY 5.9% WITH NON TOBACCO LIKE-FOR-LIKES UP 6.2​%

* Q3 ‍GROUP TOBACCO SALES DECLINED BY 2.6% WITH TOBACCO LIKE-FOR-LIKES DOWN 2.1%​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL SALES WERE UP 3.4% AND LIKE-FOR-LIKES WERE UP 3.8%​