Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gecina Sa’s Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE - GECINA SA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF C.3.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF GECINA S.A.‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - GECINA SA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING SIZE ABOUT 3.2 MILLION SHARES REPRESENTING C. EUR 490.8M BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF EUR 153.40 ON FEB 26 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)