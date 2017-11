BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pentagon Lock, Apax to sell about 51.2 mln shares in Sophos Group

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE - SOPHOS GROUP: ‍​BOOKRUNNER SAYS PENTAGON LOCK S.À R.L, APAX GLOBAL ALPHA ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO SELL ABOUT 51,2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CO​

* BLOCK TRADE - SOPHOS GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF COMPANY‘S ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

* BLOCK TRADE - SOPHOS GROUP: ‍​BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD, WHICH WILL BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY​

* BLOCK TRADE - SOPHOS GROUP PLC: ‍UBS LIMITED IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING​