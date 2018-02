Feb 26 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting NV’s Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE IS 32-32.25 EUROS, BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED WITHIN THAT RANGE

* BLOCK TRADE - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE ANCHORED BY PRICE INSENSITIVE, LARGE LONG ONLY INTEREST

* BLOCK TRADE - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE 19.30 UK TIME TODAY