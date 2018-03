March 8 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER

* BLOCK TRADE - AROUNDTOWN SA : BOOKRUNNER SAYS ABOUT 10% CAPITAL INCREASE IN AROUNDTOWN BY WAY OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - AROUNDTOWN SA : BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING OF 95 MILLION NEW SHARES; PRICE GUIDANCE OF 6.38 EUROS TO MARKET Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)