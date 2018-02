Feb 20 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BLOCK TRADE - WPP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SALE OF ABOUT 7.6 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - WPP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING IS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO ADJUST MORGAN STANLEY’S HEDGE UNDER DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS

* BLOCK TRADE - WPP PLC: MORGAN STANLEY IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING