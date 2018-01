Jan 11 (Reuters) - BNP PARIBAS, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE AND JP MORGAN:

* CLOSE PLACEMENT OF ABOUT 12.5 PCT OF NEINOR HOMES SA FOR LONE STAR AT 17.65 EUROS PER SHARE

* AFTER SALE SELLING SHAREHOLDER WILL KEEP ABOUT 0.4 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL FOR MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)