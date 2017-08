June 28 (Reuters) - Financial market source says:

* Books for secondary share offering by Russia's gold producer Polyus are "comfortably oversubscribed with high quality orders";

* Bids come at the lower end of price guidance; lower end set at $33.25 per GDR and $66.5 per share. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)