June 12 (Reuters) - Boomsense Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to sell 30 percent stake of shares in its Shenzhen-based tech unit and communication system unit respectively, for totaling 74.3 million yuan

* Says co will use the 74.3 million yuan to boost capital in a Xiamen-based firm, raising stake in it to 20.3 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4362

