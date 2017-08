June 29 (Reuters) - Boon Koon Group Bhd:

* Announces joint development agreement between Platinum Eminent and BKG Development

* Under proposed joint development BKG is required to pay Platinum Eminent an upfront participation fees of 20.0 million rgt

* BKG shall be effectively entitled to 60 pct of gross development profits of development project estimated at 93.5 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2umhM3Z) Further company coverage: