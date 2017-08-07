FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.53/shr
August 7, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.53/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

* Booz Allen Hamilton announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp qtrly ‍ diluted earnings per share $0.53​

* Q1 revenue $1.49 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - ‍ reaffirming full fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance​

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp sees ‍full fiscal year 2018 diluted EPS $1.80 - $1.90​

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - as of June 30, 2017, total backlog was $14.1 billion, compared to $12.0 billion as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 17 percent

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp sees ‍for full fiscal year 2018 adjusted diluted EPS $1.83 - $1.93​

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $6.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

