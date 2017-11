Nov 13 (Reuters) - BOOZT AB:

* BOOZT AB LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE COOPERATION WITH POLARN O. PYRET

* ‍COOPERATION WILL START IMMEDIATELY WITH FIRST PRODUCTS LIVE END OF Q2 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)