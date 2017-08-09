FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02
August 9, 2017

BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc:

* Q2 loss per share C$0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boralex Inc - ‍ Boralex generated 744 gwh (863 gwh) of electricity in Q2 of 2017, up 31% (27%) from same period of 2016​

* Boralex Inc qtrly ifrs ‍revenues from energy sales $92 million versus $65 million​

* Boralex Inc qtrly ‍proportionate consolidation revenues from energy sales $105 million versus $77 million​

* Boralex Inc - ‍ by end of fiscal 2017, four new wind farms will be commissioned in france for an additional installed capacity of 87 mw​

* Boralex - ‍ at end of fiscal 2017, Boralex's installed capacity under its control would amount to 1,456 mw, up 28 percent compared with Dec 31, 2016 level​

* Boralex Inc - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec became co's main shareholder with acquisition of all class a common shares held by Cascades Inc.,

* Boralex Inc - ‍ co and Caisse in particular agreed to explore partnership opportunities relating to investments in projects to be developed by Boralex​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

