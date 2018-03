BRIEF-Boralex Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.32

March 2 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc:

* BORALEX GENERATES STRONG RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* CORPORATION EXPECTS TO GROW INSTALLED CAPACITY BY 120 MW OR 8% DURING FISCAL 2018

* ‍ IN TOTAL, BORALEX GENERATED 871 GWH (1,042 GWH) OF ELECTRICITY IN Q4 COMPARED WITH 596 GWH (730 GWH)​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ADOPTED A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* QTRLY IFRS ‍REVENUES FROM ENERGY SALES $129 MILLION VERSUS $74​ MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S