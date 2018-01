Jan 16 (Reuters) - Boreal Metals Corp:

* BOREAL METALS CORP. - ANNOUNCING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE COBALT PROJECT IN NORWAY

* BOREAL METALS CORP - ‍BOREAL WILL ISSUE TO EMX 1,324,181 COMMON SHARES OF BOREAL THAT WILL BRING EMX'S SHARE OF EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN BOREAL TO 19.9%​