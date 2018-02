Feb 9 (Reuters) - Boreal Metals Corp:

BOREAL METALS SAYS ‍EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EMX ROYALTY CORP FOR ACQUISITION OF GULDGRUVAN COBALT PROJECT BY BOREAL ENERGY METALS CORP​