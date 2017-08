Aug 10 (Reuters) - Borosil Glass Works Ltd

* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials

* Says company will contribute 18 percent as capital in the partnership

* June quarter net profit 53 million rupees versus profit 98.8 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 576.4 million rupees versus 630.6 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: