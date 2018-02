Jan 31 (Reuters) - BVB:

* PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG CLOSE TO MOVE TO ARSENAL LONDON

* ARSENAL FC WILL PAY BVB A FIXED TRANSFER COMPENSATION IN AMOUNT OF EUR 63.75 M.

* EXPECTS TOTAL REVENEUS OF SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN 500.0 M. EUR FOR ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018

* ‍EXPECTS ANNUAL NET PROFIT IN A MID-DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT FOR ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)