Dec 20 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* BOSCH HAS SOLD ENTIRE 12.13 PERCENT STAKE IN AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY - NIKKEI

* AKEBONO BRAKE EXPECTS 250.6 BILLION YEN IN GROUP SALES FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH, OUT OF WHICH AROUND 1 BILLION YEN IS LIKELY TO COME FROM BOSCH- NIKKEI‍​ Source text :(s.nikkei.com/2B3HONv) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)