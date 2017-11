Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bosideng International Holdings Ltd :

* HY ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.3 PERCENT TO ABOUT RMB2,959.1 MILLION​

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS UP 11.0% TO ABOUT RMB174.5 MILLION​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HKD1.5 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​