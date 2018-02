Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mtel Banja Luka Ad:

* BOSNIA‘S M:TEL SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DECLINES 14 PERCENT TO 56.3 MILLION BOSNIAN MARKA ($35.4 MILLION)

* BOSNIA‘S M:TEL REPORTS FULL-YEAR REVENUE DOWN 4.3 PERCENT AT 432.3 MILLION BOSNIAN MARKA ($272.4 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.587 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by Louise Heavens)