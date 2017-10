Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* Boosted sales in the third quarter of 2017 by 12.4 pct to CHF 194.6 million

* For fiscal year 2017, anticipates overall sales to total CHF 780 million, compared to last year’s CHF 695 million

