Feb 14 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Company Inc:

* BOSTON BEER COMPANY NAMES DAVE BURWICK PRESIDENT AND CEO; BEVERAGE INDUSTRY VETERAN TO LEAD COMPANY THROUGH NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

