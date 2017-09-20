BRIEF-Boston Pizza International to internally reorganize

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
* Boston Pizza International Inc. announces plans for internal reorganization
* Co and Boston Pizza International Inc announced plans for orderly succession of ownership at BPI
* Reorganization will involve BPI obtaining new senior credit facilities in amount of $50 million from Bank of Montreal
* Boston Pizza franchisees will be unaffected by reorganization
* Economic terms of relationship between fund and BPI will not change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: