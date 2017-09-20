FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Pizza International to internally reorganize
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 2:19 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Boston Pizza International to internally reorganize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston Pizza International Inc. announces plans for internal reorganization

* Co and Boston Pizza International Inc announced plans for orderly succession of ownership at BPI

* Reorganization will involve BPI obtaining new senior credit facilities in amount of $50 million from Bank of Montreal

* Boston Pizza franchisees will be unaffected by reorganization

* Economic terms of relationship between fund and BPI will not change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

