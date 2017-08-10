FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results including franchise sales of $212.7 million for the period, an increase of 0.9% versus the same period one year ago

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39 ‍​

* Qtrly ‍same store sales growth of negative 1.6%​

* Qtrly ‍system-wide gross sales(1) of $275.6 million for quarter representing increase of 0.6%​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $11.6 million versus $11.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

