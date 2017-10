Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc

* Boston Private Financial-‍on Oct 23 board voted to appoint Steven Gaven as CFO of co & executive vice president of co & co’s unit effective Jan 1, 2018​

* Boston private financial says ‍current CFO David Kaye will continue until effectiveness of Gaven's appointment