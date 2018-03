BRIEF-Boston Properties Announces New Project Virginia

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc:

* BOSTON PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES NEW PROJECT IN RESTON, VIRGINIA

* BOSTON PROPERTIES INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING LEASE AGREEMENT WITH FANNIE MAE AT ITS RESTON GATEWAY PROJECT IN RESTON, VIRGINIA​

* BOSTON PROPERTIES - ‍FANNIE MAE TO LEASE ABOUT 850,000 RENTABLE SQUARE FEET OUT OF ABOUT 1 MILLION RENTABLE SQUARE FEET TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON PROPERTY​

* BOSTON PROPERTIES INC - ‍FANNIE MAE INTENDS TO OCCUPY BUILDINGS BEGINNING IN 2022​