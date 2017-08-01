BRIEF-Boston Properties reports Q2 FFO per share of $1.67

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc :

* Boston Properties announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.67

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $6.20 to $6.25

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍increased its guidance for full year 2017 EPS and FFO per share​

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍increased projected EPS for 2017 to $2.72 - $2.77 per share​

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Properties Inc - At June 30, 2017, company's portfolio consisted of 175 properties aggregating approximately 48.4 million square feet

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍increased projected FFO per share diluted for 2017 to $6.20 - $6.25 per share​

* Sees projected FFO per share of $1.52 to $1.54 for Q3; Sees projected EPS of $0.65 to $0.67 for Q3‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: