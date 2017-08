Aug 7 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific Corp - on August 4, 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a $2.25 billion senior unsecured credit facility

* Boston Scientific Corp - company may borrow from time to time up to $2.25 billion in revolving credit loans under 2017 credit agreement

* Boston Scientific Corp - 2017 credit agreement matures on August 4, 2022