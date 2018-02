Feb 22 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PRICES $1.0 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ‍PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.0 BILLION 4.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 1, 2028​

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SAYS INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REDEEM 2.650% NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018, TO REPAY SHORT TERM DEBT, AMONG OTHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: