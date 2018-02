BRIEF-Boston Scientific Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 SALES $2.408 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.35 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93 TO $0.98

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19 TO $0.22

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.65 BILLION TO $9.8 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $2.32 BILLION TO $2.35 BILLION

* QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $636 MILLION VERSUS. $585 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $488 MILLION VERSUS $473 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.45 INCLUDES ESTIMATED ONE-TIME NET INCOME TAX CHARGE OF $861 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.39

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.32

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.38, REVENUE VIEW $9.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $2.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S