BRIEF-Boston Scientific to buy Apama Medical
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Boston Scientific to buy Apama Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Apama Medical

* Boston Scientific Corp - ‍transaction consists of $175 million in cash up-front and a maximum of $125 million in contingent payments over period of 2018-2020​

* Boston Scientific Corp says ‍transaction is expected to be immaterial to boston scientific adjusted earnings per share for 2017 and 2018​

* Boston Scientific - ‍on an adjusted basis, transaction is expected to be immaterial to boston scientific adjusted earnings per share for 2017 and 2018​

* Boston Scientific - deal expected to be more dilutive on a gaap basis, due to amortization expense, transaction, integration related costs for 2017, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

