FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Boulevard Acquisition Corp Ii

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍In coming months, Boulevard and Estre expect to name additional members of Newco board​

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍Three new independent members of future board of combined co include Richard Burke, CEO of advanced disposal​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Klaus Pohle, ex-president of accounting standards committee of Germany​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Robert Boucher Jr., CEO of wheelabrator technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.