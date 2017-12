BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Says Institutional Investors Agreed To Private Placement Of New Estre Shares For About $130 Mln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Boulevard Acquisition Corp II:

* BOULEVARD ACQUISITION CORP. II AND ESTRE AMBIENTAL S.A. TRANSACTION UPDATE

* BOULEVARD - ‍NUMBER OF UNRELATED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AGREED TO PURCHASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, ORDINARY SHARES OF NEW ESTRE FOR ABOUT $130 MILLION​

* BOULEVARD ACQUISITION - PURCHASERS IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL RECEIVE FROM NEW ESTRE AN ADDITIONAL TWO ORDINARY SHARES FOR EACH 10 SHARES PURCHASED​

* BOULEVARD ACQUISITION CORP II - TRANSACTION BETWEEN BOULEVARD AND ESTRE EXPECTED TO CLOSE SHORTLY AFTER BOULEVARD'S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING ON DEC 21