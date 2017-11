Nov 21 (Reuters) - Boustead Plantations Bhd:

* Qtrly profit attributable to equity holders 562.4 million RGT versus 37.4 million RGT‍​‍​

* Qtrly revenue 183.4 million RGT versus 199.3 ‍​million RGT

* For current quarter, declared dividend of 3 sen per share

* Declared special dividend of 7 sen per share for year ending Dec 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2zVY3yr) Further company coverage: