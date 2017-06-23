BRIEF-Bowmore Exploration announces bought deal private placement financing

June 23 (Reuters) - Bowmore Exploration Ltd:

* Bowmore Exploration Ltd (to be renamed Osisko Metals Incorporated) announces bought deal private placement financing

* Bowmore Exploration - to complete private placement financing on a bought deal basis, of 18.8 million units at C$0.80 per unit (post-consolidation basis)

* Bowmore Exploration- conducting concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to 3.3 million shares of co at price of C$0.90 per flow through common share

* Bowmore Exploration - an amount equal to gross proceeds from sale of flow-through shares pursuant to non-brokered offering to be used to incur expenses

* Bowmore Exploration-also conducting non-brokered private placement up to 8.8 million units on same terms as brokered offering for additional proceeds of C$7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: