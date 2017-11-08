FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit of $0.671
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 8, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit of $0.671‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund:

* Reports third quarter results

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.5 percent

* Financial results in quarter were “meaningfully” impacted by hurricanes Irma & Harvey with estimated impact of $5 million​ on sales

* Hurricanes Harvey & Irma had estimated impact of 1.5 percent on same-store sales & $2.8 million on adjusted EBITDA​ in quarter

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.671‍​

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.396 ‍​

* Currency negatively impacted same-store sales by $12.3 million in qtr‍​

* Qtrly total sales C$392 million versus C$345.3 mln‍​

* Q3 revenue view C$398.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

