Nov 24 (Reuters) - Boyuan Construction Group Inc:

* BOYUAN INITIATES TWO NEW PROJECTS VALUED AT US$26.1 MILLION

* BOYUAN CONSTRUCTION - ONE OF THE PROJECTS IS ‍EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 OF CY 2019 WHILE COMPLETION OF OTHER PROJECT IS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF CY 2019​

* BOYUAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP INC - ‍STARTED CONSTRUCTION ON TWO NEW PROJECTS IN JIAXING, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: