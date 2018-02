Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bp Plc:

* ‍BP TODAY ANNOUNCED TWO NEW EXPLORATION DISCOVERIES IN NORTH SEA.​

* ‍DISCOVERIES ARE CAPERCAILLIE, IN BLOCK 29/4E IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA, AND ACHMELVICH, IN BLOCK 206/9B WEST OF SHETLAND​