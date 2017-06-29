FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 2:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola

* Decided to relinquish its 50 pct interest in block 24/11 offshore southern Angola

* Katambi, a gas discovery made in block in 2014, has not been determined to be commercial

* Due to write-offs in Angola, bp expects a non-cash exploration write-off in Angola of around $750 million, which will not attract tax relief in its Q2 2017 results Source text for Eikon: [on.bp.com/2tpz2rW] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

